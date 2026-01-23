Rewilding Project at Knepp Estate Sees Unprecedented Wildlife Growth

In a remarkable example of nature’s resilience, Knepp Estate in West Sussex has witnessed a stunning rise in wildlife numbers over the past two decades. A 20-year review of the rewilding initiative reveals a tenfold increase in bird populations and a 900% surge in dragonfly and damselfly numbers, as natural processes have been restored across the estate.

The rewilding effort at Knepp, led by Isabella Tree and her husband Charlie Burrell, began in 2000 when they ceased conventional farming. Since then, the estate has become a beacon for rewilding, attracting attention from conservationists and other landowners. The project involves restoring natural habitats using a variety of animals, including longhorn cattle, Exmoor ponies, red and fallow deer, and pigs. Their grazing and foraging have helped create a mosaic of grasslands, wood pasture, and scrubland, promoting biodiversity across the estate.

Impressive Growth in Species Numbers

Ecological surveys conducted at Knepp show dramatic improvements in wildlife numbers. In the southern part of the estate, breeding bird numbers have risen by 916% since 2007, with species richness more than doubling. Surveys from 2007 recorded 55 birds of 22 species along a transect; by 2025, this count had jumped to 559 birds from 51 species, including 27 species of conservation concern.

Particularly notable are the gains for red-listed species. Nightingales, once on the brink of disappearing, now have 62 singing males in 2025, compared to just nine in 1999. The project has also led to a surge in the turtle dove population, with numbers rising from two singing males in 2008 to 22 in 2024. Other species have seen similarly remarkable gains, including a 2,200% increase in common whitethroats and 1,150% for chiffchaffs.

Fleur Dobner, an ecologist at Knepp, highlighted that the estate’s transformation from a monoculture farmland to a rich mosaic of habitats has been key to this biodiversity boost. “It’s a positive trajectory that’s increasing year-on-year,” she said. “We’re getting higher and higher numbers of what we’re recording.” The result is a thriving, diverse ecosystem, with species such as red-eyed damselflies increasing by 2,000% over the past five years.

The success of Knepp’s rewilding effort is also seen in its butterfly and insect populations. Butterfly species have risen by 107% in some parts of the estate, and Knepp now boasts one of the largest populations of purple emperor butterflies in the UK. Dragonflies and damselflies have shown an 871% increase since 2005, thriving in the restored wetlands and river areas. Meanwhile, rare invertebrates like the saproxylic weevil, last seen in West Sussex 50 years ago, have been rediscovered on the estate.

Isabella Tree described the abundance of wildlife at Knepp as “absolutely key” for the food chain, noting that insects and small mammals provide vital sustenance for birds of prey and songbirds alike. She marveled at the daily surprises nature provides, from seeing a white-tailed eagle surrounded by red kites and storks, to discovering rare species of insects.

While Knepp’s success story is a testament to the potential of rewilding, Tree emphasized that they set no specific goals for the project. “We were literally sitting back and seeing what would happen,” she said. This approach has proved to be a fruitful one, demonstrating that nature reserves can support far more wildlife than previously imagined, and that rewilding can be a powerful tool in reversing environmental decline.