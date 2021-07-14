Revolution has released a Bratz makeup collection to help you live out your childhood fantasies.

Bratz was a childhood favorite for many, and thanks to TikTok and Instagram cosmetic trends, it’s making a comeback in the public spotlight.

Revolution Beauty has taken notice of this, and has created a collection dedicated to bringing out your inner Brat.

There are separate eyeshadow palettes for each of the four iconic Bratz girls, as well as lip crayons and maxi plump gloss to polish that characteristic Bratz pout.

Whether you were a fan of Cloe, Yasmin, Sasha, or Jade, there’s a cosmetics look out there just for you.

The names of the shades are intriguing, with Beauty Mark being a wonderful brown, Vibe Check being a peach that would go with any neutral outfit, and the glittering Carnaby Street being perfect for something more daring.

But then there’s Frog, a sparkly green, and Guac, a hue I wouldn’t put on my eyes, which leads me to believe that some of the names are a little off-putting.

If you’re attempting to figure out whether you’re a fairy, Barbie, or Bratz doll, this collection will undoubtedly assist you.

The eyeshadow palette is £15, the lip crayon is £6, and the plumping gloss is £8, so you can buy the complete spectrum of your favorite Bratz character for less than £30.

You can find the entire collection here.