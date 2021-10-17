Reviewers Love These 11 Beauty Products Under $50.

Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, but as long as you’re happy, you’ll appear happy as well. And the best beauty products should make you feel good—confident, gorgeous, and ultimately, like your best self.

Of course, you are all of those things and more, and you don’t need to show it to anyone with cosmetics or a 10-step skin care routine. Trying new beauty products, on the other hand, is fun with a big F if you’re a self-proclaimed beauty nut—ahem, like someone else I know.

11 Beauty Products for Less Than $50

Here are our top selections for beauty items under $50, ranging from defining eyebrow gel and lip color to the best skin care products for radiant, dewy skin. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

1. Brow Grooming Pomade for Boys

Glossier’s Boy Brow Grooming Pomade is and has long been a cult favorite among budding makeup artists. That’s because it creates a feathery, barely-there effect that’s both natural and exquisite. This classic formula thickens, conditions, and is free of animal testing. It’s also fragrance- and alcohol-free, comes in five colors, and has nearly 5,000 ratings on Glossier.com.

According to one reviewer, “My brows are thick and dark brown, with some sparseness and unevenness, as well as some greying. Boy Brow in Brown is easy to apply and leaves my brows looking great with little work. It also lasts all day. I use it almost every day because it’s speedier and looks more natural on me than pencils or powders I’ve tried in the past.” Glossier sells it for $16.

2. Dullness and Dark Spots Combo Set (Peace Out)

For those of us over 25 (*raises hand in solidarity*), the Peace Out Dullness and Dark Spots Combo Set is the perfect skin care combo. A one-two punch that eliminates both undesirable dark patches (we’re talking about you, hyperpigmentation) and a lackluster complexion. The Peace Out Dark Spots are a set of 12 dissolving microneedling dots with niacinamide and licorice extracts that work overnight to lighten any discolouration. Eight brightening face pads with 10% AHA,.4% BHA, and 2% PHA to exfoliate are included in Peace Out Dullness. This is a condensed version of the information.