Review of Tom Jones’ performance at Haydock Park.

Sir Tom Jones, the global superstar and music legend, took over Haydock Park this evening with a stunning performance that was well worth the wait.

After more than 18 months of limitations imposed in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, it was one of the first major events to take over Haydock Park as part of a series of outdoor summer concerts.

On July 19, so-called Freedom Day, the government’s route out of lockdown saw normalcy return, with the reintroduction of live music events eagerly awaited.

Tom Jones did a solo concert on a non-raceday tonight, joined by Imelda May, a Dublin-born singer, and Megan McKenna, a television personality turned singer.

Tom, who is a coach on The Voice UK, has a long list of songs, including Kiss, Delilah, and It’s Not Unusual. He played favorites from his vast catalog, including Kiss, Delilah, and It’s Not Unusual.

Megan McKenna opened the show by telling the audience how winning X Factor Celebrity and now backing Sir Tom Jones was a “dream come true.”

Megan has been in the studio creating her own singles since winning The X Factor, some of which she performed for the Haydock audience.

Megan was humble and gentle with the audience during the performance, which included an original song about her late grandfather, “Stronger,” as well as an Ariana Grande medley.

Her cover of Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long” was a hit with the crowd, and it was the ideal start to an exciting evening.

Imelda May was the next to take the stage, and she opened her act with a magnificent rendition of ‘11 Past The Hour.’

Her flawless and powerful vocals enthralled the audience. She exclaimed “we are back” three times into her set, eliciting hundreds of applause in return.

The party continued when she sang a sassy rendition of “Big Bad Handsome Man,” which she dedicated to “all the big bad males out there” and Tom Jones, “the biggest baddest of them all.”

Hers was again another seamless vocal and emotional performance, her charm and personality pouring through as she connected with the audience on stage.

We've been without live music and events with audiences for the past 18 months, but one thing is certain: Tom Jones was there.