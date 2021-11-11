Review of the Boxxer event at the M&S Arena in Liverpool: Is this the start of a new era?

At the weekend, Boxxer organized an unbelievable boxing event in Liverpool, where aspiring boxers competed in a one-night elimination tournament.

Eight boxers competed in the arena, which was shown live and exclusively on Sky Sports across the United Kingdom.

We took advantage of the opportunity to attend the event with Streamline PR to see if the next-generation promotion was a welcome change in the boxing world—and it was certainly not what we expected.

BOXXER has introduced the BOXXER Series, a new event concept that will bring exhilarating one-night tournament action to every major city in the United Kingdom.

The BOXXER Series: Super Lightweight Tournament made its debut on Saturday, November 6 at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool.

The fast-paced, action-packed, and unpredictable 3 x 3-minute rounds provided an electrifying environment for all in attendance as the boxers seek decisive victories to advance to the next round.

While the event’s production was an eye-catching thrill with the lights, camera, and action of any boxing match, the highly fast-paced fights had a new and exciting vibe to them that kept us on the edge of our seats.

There was a whole new generation of supporters, with family, friends, and super fans of the athletes giving the sport a new direction, which we thought was wonderful, and the public was enthralled by the performance.

Local warriors roused the spectators, as was evident when we sat next to Liverpool veteran Meatball Molly, who was soaking up the adulation from adoring fans.

Many of the faces in the crowd were familiar, with young boxers in attendance to witness what these new, up-and-coming talents had to offer—which just added to the excitement.

Sunny Edwards, the British professional boxer who has held the IBF flyweight belt since April 2021, was also in attendance, demonstrating his love for the sport and cheering on a fellow competitor who entered the ring.

“While our grassroots tournaments have always been extremely successful, bringing this new event series to Sky Sports is a dream come true.” We anticipate the events will unfold as planned.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”