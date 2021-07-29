Review of Manuka Doctor Age Defying Eye Cream, which targets wrinkles and sensitive skin.

Honey is typically used to spread on toast, but Manuka Doctor has turned its wonderful tiny pots of gold into a famous skin care line.

Its formulations use the same authentic, sustainable, and certified manuka honey as their culinary honey.

Manuka honey is entirely natural, good for immunity, and antibacterial, but it also has a lot of moisturising characteristics.

Because the skin surrounding your eyes is much thinner and more sensitive than the rest of your face and body, this makes it ideal for an eye cream.

Purified bee venom has also been incorporated by Manuka Doctor in this product, which sounds a little icky!

However, it appears that this aids in the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as the stimulation of collagen and natural skin cell renewal – all without the sting.

It normally costs £15 but is currently on sale for just £4.50.

Hannah from London, a REAL BEAUTY Tester, was supplied Manuka Doctor’s Age Defying Eye Cream to try and review.

She told us after two weeks of use:

“This cream feels great on, isn’t too heavy, and doesn’t irritate my delicate eyes.

“It reduced my dark circles and moisturized my under-eye area effectively. It’s silky and the perfect consistency for my sensitive under-eye area. It’s not overly perfumed, but it does have a pleasant aroma.

“I was even complimented on how bright-eyed I appeared.”

She gave the product a 5/5 overall rating and stated:

“It’s a fantastic product for my extremely sensitive skin, and I’ve noticed a difference since using it. I’m going to keep using it. It works better than other eye creams I’ve tried, plus it’s inexpensive.”

Get yours right here…… £4.50