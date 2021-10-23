Review of Domino’s Holiday Menu: Heavenly After Eight Cookies and bland holiday pizza

The holiday season will soon be upon us, and many people are already planning their shopping lists for the big day.

The nation’s favorite takeaways are getting in on the excitement, with supermarkets releasing their Christmas choices and delivery slots.

Domino’s Pizza is the latest restaurant to introduce its holiday menu, which includes a new pizza with all the fixings of a Christmas meal, as well as a unique new dessert that combines their beloved cookies with a classic brand.

This is the first time Domino’s has released a pizza with a Christmas theme.

To offer you a taste of the top trimmings, the Festive One comprises turkey breast marinated in sage and onion, classic Cumberland sausage, and bacon.

Cookies with After Eight, their new cookies, have a smooth mint inside, comparable to the iconic After Eight chocolates.

Is the menu as festive as it sounds, and could you actually eat it instead of a typical Christmas dinner?

We tested the Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar for 2021, which costs £70 and includes a £100 product.

To help you decide, we tried out the two new holiday offerings.

I couldn’t wait to test this limited-edition pizza, which is guaranteed to be a hit this season.

With this holiday feast, my expectations were high, and I was anticipating a flavorful pizza that would genuinely get me in the mood for turkey and all of its lovely trimmings.

We ordered a big to share among four people, as well as a large pepperoni passion (a perennial favorite), just in case no one enjoyed the new addition!

A word of advice on Domino’s pizza sizes: you’re better off buying a large because you get more for your money – large pizzas are £20.99, whilst medium pizzas are £18.99 – so for an extra £2 you can have a couple of extra pieces, excellent for leftovers or if you’re eating with a group.

Anyway, let us return to The Festive One.

The aroma of stuffing balls enticed me, but I was concerned that the sage and onion flavor, along with the turkey chunks, would be too strong.

It wasn’t the case.

There was only one. “The summary has come to an end.”