Review: If you work from home, this sleek desk fan is a must-have.

For most of us, getting acclimated to remote learning has been difficult, so let’s look at how we might make it more comfortable.

Russell Hobbs is one of the firms that has noticed a significant increase in the number of remote learners, and their latest home line includes some incredibly beautiful new home decor accents.

The Scandi cooling collection is ideal for both cooling your office and adding style to your house.

Their new fan collection is versatile and may be used at night to provide a restful night’s sleep.

I was fortunate enough to be able to try out one of the types, the Scandi desk fan in grey and wood, which costs £44.99.

Whether it’s because this product is difficult to put together or because of my DIY skills, I had some difficulty putting the components together.

Each fan component is packaged separately, requiring you to use your construction talents – and I’m not the best in these circumstances.

So a work that should have taken me a couple of minutes took me half an hour, which I wasn’t thrilled with on a night of searing heat in bed.

Anyway, I’m now using it at my home office desk and occasionally transferring it up to my bedroom on really hot nights… I’m a huge fan (pardon the pun).

Other fans on the Russell Hobbs website include a higher variant, the 16” Scandi Pedestal Fan in Grey and Wood Effect, which is now £59.99 instead of £69.99.

Other identical products are available for less on Amazon and Argos pages, but will they have the same quality or modern design? Most likely not.