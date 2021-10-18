Review: For those who enjoy Black Americanos, this canned coffee is ideal.

For many of us, coffee has become a necessity, with sitting at a computer and typing the day away becoming difficult at times without a ‘cup of Joe.’

However, we live in a fast-paced world where you may be out the door before you’ve had time to fill your flask.

If you’re already late, it’s usually not a good idea to stop by Starbucks or Costa for a cup of coffee.

So, if you’re not entirely addicted to sugary drinks, I think I’ve found something that will help you.

Bottleshot sells cold-brew coffee in cans that can be kept in the fridge; I sampled the Cold Brew and Cold Brew with Oat Milk varieties.

Personally, I prefer a sweet coffee. Because I dislike the bitter flavor of coffee, my go-to coffee order always includes a syrup.

So I had a little trouble with these cold brew cans because they didn’t have any extra sweetness.

They’re fine for a cold brew, but I prefer Oatly’s Whole or Semi, which is more creamy and rich than oat milk may be.

I found Bottleshot to be rather bitter, which isn’t to my liking, but I understand why some coffee consumers enjoy it.

If you want an Americano without milk or sugar, I believe this is the drink for you.

Particularly if you’re frequently strapped for time and in need of a great, cold cup of coffee.

You may get some of these useful cans directly from the website or via Amazon.