Reuben Murphy has been charged with the murder of his father in Huyton.

Reuben Murphy has been charged with the murder in Huyton.

Patrick Boyle, a father of two, was murdered in Huyton, and a man has been charged with his murder.

Mr Boyle, 26, was shot twice in the chest in Newway, Huyton, on July 1st, around 5.55 p.m.

He was sent to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

Reuben Murphy, 25, of Oak Avenue, Newton-le-Willows, has now been charged with his murder.

Murder, possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition are among the charges.

On Friday, October 1, Murphy will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court.

