Returning to St Andrews University, where it all began, William and Kate pose for photos.

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit St Andrews, where a budding royal romance was sparked, they will be returning to a joyful stamping ground.

William was allowed to participate in student life, including the social side of university, mostly away from the cameras, and the future king liked his time in a historic Scottish town known for learning, church history, and golf.

Catherine Middleton had also chosen to study north of the border, and fate brought them together when Kate was claimed to have caught the Duke’s eye while walking down the catwalk at a fashion show.

The couple’s courtship continued after graduation, but after a pause and a reunion, they married in a 2011 royal ceremony at Westminster Abbey, and they now have three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

In their first year in St Salvator’s hall of residence in St Andrews, Fife, William and Kate lived a few doors apart and became friends, socializing and playing tennis together.

In March 2002, Kate drew his attention when the prince paid £200 for a front-row seat at a fashion show where she wore a see-through lace dress that displayed her black undergarments.

Kate, William’s five-month-old sister, is credited for motivating him to continue his studies after he struggled to settle in his first year and considered quitting.

At the start of their second year, they moved into a four-bedroom Edwardian townhouse. Kate was dating Rupert Finch, another student, at the time.

When the flatmates were seen on the slopes of the upscale Swiss ski resort Klosters in March 2004, it was the first sign that they were romantically linked.

Kate’s acceptance as William’s girlfriend by “The Firm” was confirmed a year later when she was photographed alongside William and his father at Klosters.

In April 2007, it was announced that the couple had broken up, although it was reported that Kate handled the situation gracefully and maintained William’s trust, and that they would reconcile shortly. (This is a brief piece.)