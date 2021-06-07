Returning students are being invited to take a test as ministers ponder delaying the opening of the school.

Returning students are being asked to help keep coronavirus numbers in check as ministers examine whether to postpone lifting all restrictions in the face of growing cases.

After signaling his support for vaccinating 12-15-year-olds to prevent school outbreaks, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told students returning to class this week after the half-term break that the “most important thing” they could do was get tested to ensure they were not asymptomatically carrying the virus.

It comes as the UK Government faces a “difficult” decision this week on whether to ease all Covid regulations in England on June 21. A decision is expected within the next seven days.

Ministers are “absolutely open” to delaying unlocking if the Indian variant starts to drive up hospital admissions, according to Mr Hancock.

He also refused to rule out social isolation and advice on how to keep face coverings in place after the deadline.

Coronavirus infections have continued to rise in the UK, prompting rumours that the Prime Minister is considering delaying “independence day” by at least two weeks to allow more people to get completely vaccinated against the Indian strain.

When asked if the June 21 unlocking may be postponed on BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show, the Health Secretary said: “We are completely open to doing that if that’s what needs to happen.”

The Indian strain, which has become popular in the UK, appears to be 40 percent more transmissible than the Kent strain, according to the Cabinet minister.

Fears of new varieties being imported into the UK prompted the government to abruptly convert holiday destination Portugal from green to amber last week, with Britons scrambling for flights home before Tuesday’s 4 a.m. necessity to quarantine for 10 days takes effect.

The race to protect the population from the Indian mutation, also known as the Delta variation, will pick up this week, with those under the age of 30 being invited to schedule vaccine shots.

There were long lines of young people visiting immunization clinics over the weekend. (This is a brief piece.)