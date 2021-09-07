Returning from her son’s medical treatment, a mother was denied boarding due to a COVID test.

Even though she and her son qualified for a medical-care exemption, a Canadian lady said she and her son were denied boarding a flight home after he had medical treatment in the United States because she did not have documentation of a negative COVID-19 test.

Chrystal Becker, 37, of Burlington, Ontario, was scheduled to go home on an Air Canada flight on August 26 with her four-year-old son, who was being treated in Philadelphia for arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, according to CTV News.

According to the National Institutes of Health, arthrogryposis multiplex congenita is the development of numerous joint contractures affecting at least two parts of the body before birth.

Becker was able to check in for his flight via the internet. When she got to the gate at the airport, however, an agent demanded documentation of a negative COVID-19 test.

There are few exceptions to the requirement for most people traveling into Canada from other countries to produce a negative test. According to the Canadian government’s website, one is for persons who “must leave and return to Canada to receive necessary medical care in another nation.”

“It’s designed for Canadians who require critical medical treatment (such as life-saving treatment) outside of the country. According to the Canadian authorities, “one person may accompany them.” They must offer written verification from a Canadian healthcare practitioner that the services are necessary, as well as proof from the other country’s practitioner that the therapies were administered.

The agent reportedly refused to let them board after Becker explained the exemption and presented the proper documentation.

“I showed it to them many times, I requested a supervisor, and in the end, they refused to let us board. They tried to claim that the exception only applied to my son, not to me,” she told CTV News. “I was refused boarding for no cause at all, and that was the most painful part. I just kept repeating myself, but no one wanted to hear me, no one listened to me, and no one offered assistance. It was completely absurd.”

Becker said the agent provided her a phone number for Air Canada’s booking line after the jet left. Becker, though, chose to rent a car and drive the 466 miles after sitting on hold for an hour. This is a condensed version of the information.