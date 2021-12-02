Returning before Congress, a Facebook whistleblower says they can’t afford to waste time on regulations.

Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee and whistleblower, returned to Congress on Wednesday, telling legislators that they can’t afford to waste time on laws that would limit social media firms’ free speech rights from legal liability.

At a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing, Haugen said, “I encourage you to move forward with eyes open to the repercussions of reform.” “I invite you to speak with human rights advocates who can explain how the previous reform…had a significant influence on the safety of some of our society’s most vulnerable people.” According to the Associated Press, while Haugen urged lawmakers to avoid congressional gridlock, she also cautioned against revisions to a 1996 legislation that grants legal protection to both content platforms and companies deleting posts they deem unpleasant.

In October, Haugen testified that Facebook’s methods fail to protect kids from harmful information and instead encourage online hate and extremism. While working as a product manager in Facebook’s civic integrity section, she covertly copied documents to back up her accusations. She handed the records over to federal securities regulators as well as members of Congress.

Following the case, politicians proposed legislation governing social media firms and their free speech safeguards.

“Facebook wants you to become engrossed in a long, drawn-out debate about the finer points of various legislative methods. Please don’t get caught in that trap “According to Haugen. “The importance of time cannot be overstated. There’s a lot on the line here. You have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to rewrite the rules of our online universe.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

When she made her first public appearance this fall, in front of a Senate Commerce panel, Haugen laid out a broad criticism of the social media behemoth and proposed prescriptions for congressional action. She rejected the concept of dismantling the tech behemoth, as many MPs have suggested, instead opting for focused legislative fixes.

They include, most significantly, new restrictions on long-standing legal protections for speech shared on social media sites. Both Republican and Democratic senators have proposed removing some of the safeguards provided by a provision in a 25-year-old statute known as Section 230, which protects internet businesses from accountability for what users post. When many of the most powerful people were present, it was enacted. This is a condensed version of the information.