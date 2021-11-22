Retired college dean accuses woman of blackmailing him by performing obscene acts over video call.

A 77-year-old man in Mumbai, India, has accused a lady of committing lewd actions over video chats and using the tapes to blackmail him for money.

According to Times Now News, the victim, a retired college dean who requested anonymity, went to the Khar police station to file a case against the woman who allegedly threatened to put the films on social media and leak them to the victim’s family and friends.

According to the unidentified victim, he was on Facebook to write a blog.

He went on a vacation with his family and friends earlier this month, and during that time he received a friend request from a woman, he claims.

According to the details on the woman’s profile, she ran a beauty business, according to the man. She is said to have requested for the man’s phone number, but he declined.

The woman insisted on getting the man’s phone number and sent him her contact information. The dude gave up his phone number at one point. The woman sent him a WhatsApp message in less than five minutes, requesting a video call, according to The Indian Express.

When the man got home, he received a WhatsApp video call from the woman. The woman was partially naked at the moment, and the man immediately disconnected the conversation. Following that, the woman allegedly requested that he send a specific amount for her cellphone bill.

A few days later, the woman initiated another video conference with the male. According to the man, she appeared partially naked throughout the call, and she continued to call despite his lack of response, according to Times Now News.

The following day, the man sent another message to the man. She allegedly videotaped him while witnessing her sexually provocative behaviors and threatened to send the videos to his wife, children, and everyone on Facebook, according to the document. After that, the man filed a police report.

The woman has been charged with violating relevant portions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A man was detained in India in March for reportedly rapping a teen girl many times, filming the incident, and then spreading the footage on social media. If the girl made a police report, the man allegedly threatened her with grave consequences.