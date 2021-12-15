Retailers claim that secondhand and resale gifts are booming this holiday season.

As supply chain challenges and rising pricing set the stage for a less-stocked and more expensive holiday season, resale and secondhand gift purchases appear to be on the rise. Certain buyers are becoming more interested in resale things as a result of their lower pricing and environmentally favorable sustainability during a season that is notorious for trash.

Orders for unbranded jewelry in gift boxes surged by 73 percent in November compared to the same month last year, according to The RealReal, a luxury resale platform that has amassed more than 23 million members since going public more than two years ago.

According to corporate data, the marketplace, which has an online site and a few storefronts around the United States, had a 60 percent increase in orders for gift boxes during the 2020 holiday season compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, according to Erin Wallace, vice president of integrated marketing at online thrift retailer ThredUp, gift card sales increased by 103 percent in the first two weeks of December compared to the entire month of November.

The “shame” around secondhand things has vanished, according to Marshal Cohen, a consumer behavior and retail analyst for the NPD Group.

“There is a new perspective on the value of some resale merchandise. New and old item sales on the grey market are reaching new heights. Getting your hands on an object that others can only dream of is the new definition of luxury “Cohen said.

Give a Sh*t: Do Good, by Ashlee Piper, a sustainability specialist. Live a better life. Secondhand gifts, according to Save the Planet, might be more significant than those that can be purchased off the shelf.

“Gifting should be about thoughtfulness at its core,” Piper said, “and perhaps more thinking goes into finding a meaningful, fascinating secondhand gift for someone than just pushing the ‘purchase’ button on something everyone gets from Amazon.”

One of her favorite gifts was a damaged, $2 copy of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes from a thrift store, she claimed.

Piper described it as “kitschy, intelligent, and absolutely original.”

Kristi Marquez, 36, is a mother of two young girls who lives in Jupiter, Florida. Her gift list was reduced from roughly 20 people to ten this year after her family decided to buy exclusively for their children. Three-quarters of her gifts were given to her.