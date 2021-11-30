Retailers are still making billions despite consumers spending less this holiday season.

Despite customers spending less money this year, retailers are anticipated to generate billions of dollars this holiday season, according to the Associated Press.

This year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals aren’t the same as they were before the outbreak. Instead of conducting their customary “doorbusters” bargains, businesses are prolonging their deals, some of which will last the entire season.

According to the Associated Press, the new omicron version of COVID-19 could impede shopping behavior and retail operations. The new strain poses a “very high” danger, according to the World Health Organization. Regardless, Cyber Monday spending is predicted to be between $10.2 billion and $11.3 billion, up from $10.8 billion last year. People are spreading out their purchases, according to Adobe, because businesses announced discounts in October, giving them more time to buy.

This year’s Black Friday internet sales totaled $8.9 billion, compared to $9 billion in 2020. Thanksgiving Day online sales totaled $5.1 billion.

Shoppers are anticipated to pay more for things during this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales activities than they did last year. According to Aurelien Duthoit, senior sector advisor at Allianz Research, people will pay an average of 5% to 17% more on toys, clothing, appliances, and televisions.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to the Adobe Digital Economy Index, this is the first year when online sales on Thanksgiving and Black Friday haven’t increased, and Cyber Monday sales may also be down from a year ago. Since it began reporting on e-commerce in 2012, Adobe, which records over one trillion visits to U.S. retail sites, has seen solid online sales growth.

Despite this, Cyber Monday should continue to be the most popular online shopping day of the year. According to Adobe, overall Christmas season online sales should climb 10% from previous year, compared to a 33 percent gain last year.

Holiday shopping has been strong, according to Jon Abt, co-president and grandson of Abt Electronics’ founder. Overall sales are up 10% from a year ago, he added. After such strong growth from a, he believes Cyber Monday sales will be down at the Glenview, Illinois-based consumer electronics company. This is a condensed version of the information.