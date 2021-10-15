Retail Sales Outperform Expectations in September.

According to fresh data from the US Census Bureau, consumer spending increased more than predicted in September, confounding predictions that tight supply chains would cut the monthly total.

In September, retail sales increased by 0.7 percent overall, and by 0.8 percent when autos and automotive parts were excluded. Outside projections predicted that the number would have declined by 0.2 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, based on these numbers.

Overall, retail sales increased by 13.9 percent compared to the same period previous year.

Seasonally adjusted retail and food service sales for September 2021 vs. September 2020 and September 2019. #RetailSales #CensusEconData pic.twitter.com/X22zbgG9cs Sporting goods, music, and book sales all showed a 3.7 percent gain in September, indicating that these were the most popular items. Expenditure at general stores was 2 percent, and spending at miscellaneous retailers was 1.8 percent.

Gas spending grew by 0.8 percent at a time when demand for energy in the United States is pushing prices higher for a variety of sources. Prices for natural gas have already risen in numerous locations ahead of the winter season, when they are projected to rise even more due to stockpile fears.

Despite predictions of a drop-off due to COVID-19 and a natural pause in demand as the summer draws to a close, food and beverage sales increased by 0.7 percent.

These figures come at a time when concerns about inflation are growing due to supply chain delays that are putting many stores at risk of being understocked.

According to new data released by the Department of Labor on Wednesday, food prices increased by 0.9 percent, while energy prices increased by 1.3 percent. Prices for all items increased by 0.4 percent, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key indicator of inflation. The Biden administration has announced efforts to assist ease the backlog of container ships at U.S. ports such as Los Angeles this week in an effort to reduce inflation. President Joe Biden announced that his team has received agreements from large delivery firms and merchants to work longer hours and shift to a 24-hour-a-day schedule.

Inflation, according to the administration, will most likely be temporary. Biden has previously stated that inflation was likely to be "temporary," and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated this stance on Tuesday. Yellen stated in an interview with CNBC that price increases should be expected, but that people should not panic as she predicted.