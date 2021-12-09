Restaurants are experiencing deja vu as hundreds of reservations are canceled as a result of Plan B’s implementation.

Hundreds of people have begun canceling Christmas bookings as a result of Boris Johnson’s ‘Plan B’ announcement, according to Liverpool restaurant owners.

On Wednesday, December 8, Boris Johnson unveiled a new set of measures to assist battle the rapid spread of the Omicron form of coronavirus.

The government’s ‘Plan B,’ which affirmed the introduction of vaccine passports and a new work-from-home policy, includes the Prime Minister’s harsher requirements.

On November 28, face masks were declared mandatory in places like stores and public transportation, but Mr Johnson warned that from Friday, they will be required in more places.

“From this Friday, we will extend the necessity to wear a face mask in most indoor venues, including theatres and movies,” he stated in a press conference from No 10.

“Of course, there will be times when it is impractical, such as during eating, drinking, exercising, or singing.”

People who do not follow the new rules face a £200 fine for a first offense, which will be lowered to £100 if they pay within two weeks. For each subsequent offense, the fine will be doubled, totaling £6,400.

The new face-covering laws will not apply in pubs, restaurants, or gyms because of the exceptions of “eating, drinking, exercising, or singing.”

The impact of the Prime Minister’s latest announcement has already been felt in Liverpool’s hospitality industry, with several people expressing “déjà vu” after seeing a wave of cancellations.

The number of cancellations received by Salt House Bacro on Castle Street in Liverpool city centre was ‘depressing.’

“The awful feeling of déjà vu descending on us as the cancellations start rolling in is incredibly depressing,” they wrote on Twitter. “Needless to say, we’ll keep struggling on and making the best of a terribly c****y scenario.”

When someone commented that they “don’t understand why people are canceling,” they said that “some people have been encouraged to do so by their job.”

Eaton Place, a Turkish and Mediterranean restaurant in Huyton Village centre, said they already had'many,' according to a member of staff.