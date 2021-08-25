Restaurant owners in California have pleaded guilty to falsifying workers’ debts in order to keep them unpaid.

A couple from Northern California has admitted to bringing their Guatemalan relative and her two young daughters to the United States and forced them to work for free at their restaurant and cleaning service.

According to a Tuesday announcement from the Department of Justice, Nery A. Martinez Vasquez and his wife Maura N. Martinez, both 52, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit forced labor (DOJ). Between September 2016 and February 2018, the pair planned for the family to travel to the United States on tourist visas and overstay their visit while forcing them to work at their restaurant and janitorial firm to pay off a debt that they falsely claimed was owed.

Martinez Vasquez and Martinez threatened to have the family arrested for overstaying their visas if they did not comply, according to the DOJ, and got the kids to work at their Shasta Lake businesses instead of going to school because they were afraid immigration officials would be looking for them in the classroom. While the pair “degraded and humiliated them in front of others,” the family was held in an unheated trailer with no running water. Martinez Vasquez is also accused of hitting the kids with a stick when he was enraged.

“This case exemplifies how the dream of coming to the United States to start a fresh, promising life can quickly turn into a nightmare,” said FBI Sacramento Field Office Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan. “The family labored in full front of the public, yet they were enslaved by fear and the lies presented to them by their exploiters. No human being, let alone a family, should be forced to work and live in the manner in which these victims were.”

“These defendants used the promise of America to entice the victim and her children to come to the United States in search of a better life, only to turn around and exploit their dreams under cruel conditions,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division. “Such heinous behavior has no place in our society, and the Department of Justice is dedicated to ending human trafficking.”

The couple had pleaded not guilty to the charges before accepting the plea deal. Kidnapping accusations were added to the mix. This is a condensed version of the information.