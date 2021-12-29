Restaurant criticizes lads who don’t pay their bills, cowardly abusers, and an update on the EFC stadium.

A enraged restaurant owner publicly humiliated a group of men who left without paying their nearly £100 bill.

After four guys left Los Amigos Steakhouse & Mexican on Aigburth Road without paying for their lunch, the restaurant posted on Facebook.

The bill-dodgers were given a “gentle warning” to return with the money or the restaurant would post a picture of them on social media and notify the police.

The males were given seven days to settle the fee.

The complete post, which has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook, can be found here.

Cowardly abusers with Merseyside connections who appeared in court this year.

They include a vicious bully who stubbed out cigarettes on his girlfriend’s neck and back, as well as a monster who dropped his kids off at school before stabbing his wife in the neck when he returned home.

Their heinous and cowardly crimes led them in court in Merseyside, where they were convicted for their aggressive behavior.

Domestic abuse offenses reported by Liverpool Council climbed by 9% between April 2020 and March 2021 compared to the previous year, according to figures released by the city council.

These are some of the incidents of psychological torture and physical violence perpetrated against women by their abusers.

The faces of some of the domestic abusers who appeared in court in 2021 are shown here.

Everton FC was awarded permission to begin construction on their new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock earlier this year, and the site is starting to take shape.

The Blues will depart Goodison Park in Walton, where they have played for 129 years, at the start of the 2024 season if construction on the north docks continues on schedule.

Because of the difficulty to redevelop the historic stadium in L4 while meeting rising ticket and economic demands, the hunt for a new home has been ongoing for some time.

The plans call for a new 52,888-seat stadium to be built on unused dockland near Liverpool, overlooking the Mersey. “The summary has come to an end.”