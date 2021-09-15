Resign or face charges of child pornography over a writing assignment, says the mayor to the school board.

After parents complained about writing prompts sent to high school students, a mayor in Ohio told members of the local board of education on Monday that they had to choose between leaving or facing charges of child pornography distribution.

During a Monday school board meeting, parents expressed worry about the prompts, which they claimed came from a book called 642 Things to Write About. According to Cleveland.com, the collection was given to pupils in a liberal arts class at Hudson High School.

Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert addressed the Hudson Board of Education after the public comment phase of the meeting to say he had already discussed the topic with a judge.

“It has come to my attention that your educators in the classroom are essentially spreading child pornography. Shubert stated, “I met with a judge this evening, and she has already confirmed that.” “As a result, I’m going to provide you a straightforward option. You must either resign from this Board of Education or face charges.”

Shubert finished his brief remarks with a burst of applause from the parents in attendance. Following that, the board members moved on to the next item on their agenda.

According to Cleveland.com, Hudson High School Principal Brian Wilch told parents that the writing prompts were issued as part of a college preparation course that students take at the high school. Wilch went on to say that he found out late last week that some of the prompts in the collection were unsuitable.

According to a list one parent gave during the Monday board meeting, some of the instructions included describing a man’s body “using just verbs” and writing a story about a sexual encounter.

According to Cleveland-based television station WEWS-TV, Wilch remarked during the meeting, “We did not apply due diligence when we analyzed this resource.” “As a result, we missed a few of the 642 writing prompts that aren’t fit for our high school audience.”

The San Francisco Writers’ Grotto created the anthology at the center of the debate, which is published by Chronicle Books. On the publisher’s website, it’s touted as “outrageous and humorous,” with appeal for “both rookie and seasoned writers.”

The. This is a condensed version of the information.