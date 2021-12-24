Residents were kept awake for hours by a ‘constant buzz.’

A “very loud continuous hum” kept people up in one part of Wirral this morning, perplexing them.

Residents were kept up for hours by the incessant noise, which began at 4 a.m.

People in the Poulton neighborhood of Wallasey reported hearing the noise and took to social media to see if others had been kept awake as well.

“Very loud constant hum or beep sound,” according to a post on a Wallasey Facebook page. I’m unable to sleep as a result of it. “We’re in Poulton.” Many members of the group stated that they had heard the noise and that it had kept them awake.

“I was wondering the same thing all night,” one woman explained.

“Had me up for hours,” another person wrote. “I was convinced I was going insane.” “Omg yes!” said another woman. “I thought I’d lost my mind!” Some residents speculated about the source of the noise that kept the residents of Wallasey awake.

“It’s the dredgers,” one man said, referring to a boat that sucks sediment from the seabed. “I live off of the prom and her it every night,” she says. “It’s probably something on the docks,” added another. The sound, which is described as a “low humming,” has already sparked debate, with some calling it the “Wirral hum.” Earlier this year, residents in Bebington reported hearing a constant ‘hum’ in the Brackenwood area that had lasted “all night.”

Residents in the Bebington region complained about the humming sound on social media last year, according to The Washington Newsday.

This follows complaints from residents in the Birkenhead region a year earlier in 2019 about a distracting noise that was keeping them awake.

The local administration said at the time that the noise was produced by a ship docked at Cavendish Wharf.

“We can confirm that Council officers are working with a shipping agency to mitigate the noise caused by generators on a ship now berthed at Cavendish Wharf,” the spokesman said.

The Washington Newsday approached Wirral Council for a response. “The summary has come to an end.”