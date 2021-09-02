Residents were afraid to walk down the ‘race track’ road where Jack Jones died because it was a ‘race track.’

Residents on the block where 15-year-old Jack Jones died have expressed their fear of crossing the road, which they describe as a “racing track.”

When Jack was killed by a motorist in a hit-and-run while cycling along Manor Drive in Upton, Wirral, in April this year, his family was devastated. Leo Meek, the driver, was exceeding the speed limit by more than 20 miles per hour.

Residents claim that there is a problem with unsafe driving on this residential route, which has seen a number of accidents.

Karen Quinn, 60, is concerned about her grandson’s safety as well as the safety of her neighbors’ young children on the road.

“It’s simply really worrying,” she told The Washington Newsday. You’re afraid to leave the house. It makes you feel a little uneasy.”

Karen claims that even getting to the park on the other side of Manor Drive is tough.

“You can’t get across the road,” she added. No one would allow me take my grandson over just to walk around the park with him.”

As part of an agreement between Wirral Council and the developers of new residences along Manor Drive, two traffic islands were erected on the road.

Residents, however, claim that this has exacerbated the situation.

“Since it’s been repaired, it’s become worse,” Karen’s neighbor told The Washington Newsday. It need anything there, although the journey between the two islands is quicker.

“They’re rushing past both and almost colliding as they try to get through them.”

According to Karen, every day comes the sound of automobile horns as drivers speed down the straight road to avoid having to wait for incoming traffic with right of way to pass.

After signaling for a passing motorist to slow down, one neighbor allegedly received a storm of invective.

Residents realized the ‘racing track’ had become’more perilous,’ so hopes that the new islands would reduce traffic waned.

Following a reported collision between a bike and a car at the Upton Road end of Manor Drive on Sunday, August 29, a guy was left with scratches and bruises on his arm.

Two cars collided in the middle of the night earlier that week.