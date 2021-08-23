Residents of the tower block are outraged that the common room has remained closed after a “hellish year.”

After a “hellish year” that saw several residents “locked in a room” alone, residents of a tower block in Wirral have expressed their dissatisfaction that their common room remains closed.

Residents of Liscard House on Mill Lane in Liscard claim that despite restrictions being lifted in August, their housing association, Magenta Living, has refused to reopen their communal social room due to coronavirus, which they claim is affecting the mental health of some of the block’s most vulnerable residents.

They claim they’ve been obliged to congregate outside their Wallasey flats in order to keep their “strong community” together, and they want life to return to normal after 18 months of isolation.

They claim that after numerous phone calls and emails to Magenta, including offering to clean the room themselves, they’ve “gone nowhere.”

Albie Sadler, 71, who has lived on the neighborhood for the past 15 years, told The Washington Newsday that the gathering room has given a “lifeline” for seniors who might otherwise be isolated.

“This year has been awful, incredibly isolating at times, like being locked in a room,” he remarked.

“My daughter wouldn’t let me move for the first 12 weeks of lockdown; it was horrible.

“She wouldn’t let me go outside because she was scared, and she promised to leave food down in the parking lot for me.

“Many of us were just trapped in our flats, and many of the flats here are also bedsits.

“For many people, the social room is a lifeline.

“We have different events on throughout the year; people can come in and drink tea and coffee, which we all make together, or just relax and read a book; we’d have bingo; we’d have play your cards correctly; we’d have different activities on, and it has a tremendous impact on people.”

“A lot of individuals who live here are isolated otherwise, and one thing about the social room is that it helped us all keep an eye out for each other – if we hadn’t seen anyone in a few days, we’d know to inquire around,” says one resident.

