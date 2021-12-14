Residents of Florida are alleged to have voted in multiple states in the 2020 election.

Three Florida individuals were arrested and charged with voting fraud, according to newly discovered court documents released on Tuesday.

Residents of The Villages, Florida, Jay Ketcik, Joan Halstead, and John Rider each face one count of voting multiple times in the 2020 general election, according to WKMG-TV in Orlando. This form of voter fraud is a third-degree felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in jail.

According to court papers, Ketcik, 63, reportedly voted by mail in Florida last October then attempted to vote by absentee ballot in his home state of Michigan. Halstead, 71, is accused of voting in person and attempting to vote by mail in New York. Both people were detained after surrendering to the Sumter County Jail on outstanding offenses.

Rider, 61, was apprehended on December 3 at the cruise liner port in Port Canaveral, Florida. He may have been attempting to board a ship, but it’s uncertain. The specifics of his suspected voter fraud have not been made public, but records show that he attempted to vote in both Florida and another state.

Despite the fact that the three men live in the same town, the investigations into their alleged fraud have revealed that they are unlikely to know each other and were not working together, according to court documents.

Although available court records do not specify which candidates the three supported in the 2020 general election, voter registration data show that they are all Republicans. Ketcik and Halstead’s Facebook profiles purportedly exchanged posts in favour of former President Donald Trump.

The Washington Newsday tried unsuccessfully to contact Ketcik, Halstead, and Rider.

“Multiple voting is illegal,” Christina Pushaw, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ press secretary, told WKMG-TV. “Being registered to vote in more than one state isn’t a criminal as long as you only vote in one.” Since 2019, Florida has been a part of the Electron Registration Information Center. This allows the state to “crosscheck voter registration data with 30 other member states in order to discover duplicate registrations and outdated records from voters who have moved or gone away, resulting in cleaner and more accurate voter registration rolls,” according to Pushaw. This is a condensed version of the information.