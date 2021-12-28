Residents live in fear in a housing estate where their homes have been set on fire.

Residents on a Merseyside estate say gangs torching houses and lighting fires in the street make them fear for their safety.

Primrose Court in Huyton has been plagued by a wave of crime and anti-social behavior in recent years, prompting many residents to leave the area entirely.

Rows of two and three-bedroom residences with boarded-up windows now sit empty and abandoned.

The problems at Primrose Court were initially highlighted by The Washington Newsday in October of last year.

We decided to return to the location in December to assess how much has changed for the residents who have remained there for more than a year.

Anti-social behavior has been worse on Primrose Court in recent months, according to one resident.

He claims that gangs of youths and young people are targeting abandoned homes, setting fire to them and concealing suspected stolen goods inside.

The individual agreed to speak with The Washington Newsday but did not want to be identified because he was concerned about his safety.

He stated, ” “There are tens of thousands of them arriving from all over the place, and they’re wreaking havoc on the neighborhood. They’re setting fire to the neighborhood, the street, and the entrance so no one can get out.

“When there’s more substantial trash, such as large sofas and furniture, they set fire to it in the center of the roadway so no one can get out or in.”

The man stated that he is reluctant to report these instances to the police because of the potential consequences for him and his family.

In 2019, a house on Primrose Court was put up for auction with a starting price of just £1.

However, the man claims that every time someone new moves into the region, they leave within a few months.

He continued, ” “I want the neighborhood to be a lot better.

“We want the council to install lighting and cameras in the area.

“There are usually fires in the area, and this is the issue we’re dealing with. They’re lighting fires inside.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”