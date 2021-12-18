Residents in this town feel as if they ‘don’t belong’ in Merseyside.

Merseyside is a county with a diverse range of historic towns, each with its own distinct personality.

Some regions of Merseyside, however, may identify more closely with neighboring counties as a result of these diverse pasts and industries that helped build the towns.

St Helens, a former mining and glass-making town, is one of these towns.

St Helens was a part of Lancashire until the Local Government Act of 1972, when it was moved to Merseyside, a newly established county.

Many St Helens residents still consider themselves to be from Lancashire, owing to its greater industrial ties with the mining towns of Lancashire rather than the port city of Liverpool.

Some of the most important coal mines in the twentieth century were located in St Helens, including Sutton Manor Colliery and Parkside Colliery near Newton-le-Willows, both of which closed in the early 1990s.

Another important component of St Helens’ distinct personality is its preference for rugby league over football, with St Helens RLFC, the country’s most successful rugby side, headquartered in the borough’s centre.

St Helens residents were questioned whether they regarded themselves to be from Lancashire or Merseyside by The Washington Newsday.

According to one person: “Oh, absolutely Lancashire; Merseyside was bestowed to us without our consent, and we didn’t even have a say in the matter. When people ask where I reside, I tell them I live in Lancashire.” “I am absolutely a Lancashire lass born and bred,” said another. The town is classified as Merseyside, however it has a Warrington postcode and some districts also have a Wigan telephone code.

Despite being technically Merseyside, the subject of county identification comes up time and time again in the borough and refuses to go away. It appears, however, that it is all down to personal preference as to what you consider yourself as.