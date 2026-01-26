Residents in South London Warn of Fire Risk After Squatters Break Into Building

Residents of a South London housing block are raising alarms over potential fire hazards after squatters broke into a communal area, leaving debris near electrical meters and plugging in heaters. The incident at Poet’s Court, a block of 23 social housing flats in South Norwood, has residents fearing a repeat of a previous fire that occurred in a neighboring room.

Squatters Cause Damage and Fire Concerns

Violet Small, a long-term resident of Poet’s Court, has been vocal about the deteriorating conditions inside the building, where squatters have caused significant damage. Broken locks on the communal electricity room allowed unauthorized individuals to enter, leaving behind scattered rubbish and even used sanitary items. The squatters also connected electric radiators and fans to power outlets near the meters, creating a dangerous fire risk. On January 2, the fire brigade was called to the scene after concerns about the potentially hazardous setup.

“We had to call the fire brigade because of the fan heaters and electric radiators plugged in near the meters,” Small told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS). “The fire brigade warned that it was extremely dangerous, and they couldn’t leave until L