Residents in parts of Merseyside have been advised to take “additional security precautions.”

A rash of thefts has been recorded in and around Southport, with police warning that motorbikes might be stolen overnight.

Three motorbikes and one scooter were reported stolen in the town late last night (Tuesday).

All three motorcycles are 125cc and may be ridden with L plates, and they were all left in front of houses overnight.

Thieves are definitely targeting this type of bike, according to officers, and everyone having a bike has been advised to take extra security precautions.

“If you have a bike that is not locked in a shed or garage for the night, then it is necessary to take further precautions to secure your bike or scooter,” according to a post on Sefton Police’s Facebook page.

“Steering locks on their own are insufficient. Thieves will find it more difficult if you use heavy chains or D locks.

“Alarms will sound if your bike is being tampered with. Even covering your bike with a cover will help make it less obvious as a model that thieves are seeking for.

“If at all possible, keep your bike locked and secure within a shed or garage, and avoid posting images of where it is kept on social media to minimise your chances of becoming a victim of this type of crime.

“It’s conceivable that the perpetrators will transport the motorcycles in vehicles. Please be aware of anyone watching your bike while it is parked, as well as any vans spotted in strange circumstances near your home.”

Please call Merseyside Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to report a crime.

Always dial 999 in an emergency.