Residents in one portion of the region have been advised to lock all windows.

Following a series of burglaries in one area of the North West, residents are being advised to secure all windows and doors.

Over the previous two weeks, Cheshire Police have dealt with a “number” of burglaries in Ellesmere Port, where thieves gained entry through open windows and doors.

An unknown offender climbed into a property on Red Lion Lane through a living room window around 3 a.m. today (Tuesday, September 7).

The robber then stole the homeowners’ wallets and purses before driving away in their dark grey Kia Sportage, which was parked on the driveway outside the house.

“Enquiries in regard to these occurrences are in the early stages, and we’re dedicated to doing everything we can to find the people responsible,” said Detective Sergeant Graeme Carvell of Ellesmere Port CID.

“While our investigation is underway, I would like to encourage you to do your bit by making sure your home is secure at all times.

“Opportunist thieves are always on the lookout for easy prey, so following our simple advice will help you avoid being a victim.”

Officers are also advising people in Ellesmere Port to ensure that all windows are closed and locked, that valuables are kept out of sight, and that significant sums of money are not kept at home.

Other suggestions include locking vehicles when not in use, not leaving costly items on display inside vehicles, locking gates, and, if possible, installing CCTV.

Anyone with information about the incident on Red Lion Lane is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 or go to www.cheshire.police.uk/tua and mention the incident number IML1079011.

You can also offer anonymous information to Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111 or filling out the form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.