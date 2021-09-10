Residents in one Merseyside neighborhood have been advised to lock all windows and doors.

The warning was issued by Merseyside Police on Friday, September 10, after a vehicle was stolen during a burglary on Coombe Road in Irby, Wirral.

Following the incident, officers from Merseyside Police’s Wirral unit warned people in the area to secure their doors and windows.

“PCSOs are now undertaking a burglary reassurance visit in Coombe Road, Irby,” a spokeswoman for the force said.

“A vehicle was stolen during the break-in.

“Door to door inquiries, check for CCTV, and deliver a letter to surrounding homeowners with additional information and security advice.”

The police department is now urging residents in the region to take the following precautions to ensure the safety of their homes.

Simply closing the door will not prevent a break-in. Every time you leave the house, double-lock the door.

To secure modern multi-locking and uPVC doors, a system of hooks and latches is used, however this only works if you remember to lift the handle and then turn and remove the key. Lift, lock, and remove are the three steps to remember.

Securing your doors and windows is the first step in controlling access to your house. Visit our pages on Control access with doors you can trust and Prevent entry through your windows to discover how your home stacks up and receive further assistance with our best ideas.