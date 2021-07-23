Residents have been advised to keep doors and windows sealed due to a large fire at a timber yard close to their homes.

A big fire has broken out at a reclaimed timber yard in Ellesmere Port, and firefighters are battling it.

At 4.20 p.m., emergency services raced to the scene of a fire at a reclaimed timber yard on Merseyton Road in Ellesmere Port.

Cheshire Fire Service was called to the incident, and when they arrived, the yard was “quite blazing.”

By 6.30 p.m., additional firefighters had been dispatched to fight the fire, with ten engines on the scene.

Aside from the lumber yard, the fire has spread to a row of abandoned terraced houses, two of which have been damaged.

As a precaution, police have erected a perimeter, and Merseyton Road has been closed as a result of the incident.

While firefighters battle the blaze, residents are requested to close their windows and doors.

“Firefighters are working hard to combat the fire and prevent it from spreading further,” a representative for Cheshire Fire Service said.

“The property has been divided into four sections, and firefighters are utilizing main jets as well as an aerial appliance to battle the fire from above.”

“We’re currently in attendance at a major fire on Merseyton Road,” Ellesmere Port Fire Station tweeted. As a result of the cordon, the route has been closed. Please stay away from the area.”

Smoke and burning could be smelled from as far away as Upton, Wirral.

