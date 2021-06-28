Residents claim that if off-license plans go forward, children will be put in risk.

Neighbors of a business hoping to start selling alcohol have expressed concern that the move could endanger youngsters playing in the street.

Mahboob Hussain has sought for authorisation to sell alcohol from a business in the Anfield district at 27-29 Townsend Lane.

The ideas, which would allow alcohol to be sold from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., will be decided by Liverpool Council’s licensing and gambling sub-committee next month.

However, some residents on Cathedral Road, where the shop is located, have expressed significant opposition to the plans.

A number of residents complained to the council that the little cul-de-sac would be subjected to more traffic and tourists, putting children at risk.

“I wish to raise a very strong objection and truly hope this application is rejected,” one objector stated. The safety of the children who live on the street, as well as the grandkids who come to visit, must be prioritized.

“The shop is located at the intersection of Cathedral Road, a small cul-de-sac, and Townsend Lane, a busy and narrow road.

“Cars would have to pull onto our street and park, which would be quite dangerous.”

Another objector raised similar concerns, as well as the fact that there are other venues nearby where alcohol may be purchased.

“We don’t need another alcohol-serving establishment at the end of our street, which is home to numerous little children and visiting grandchildren,” they added.

“Because it’s a cul-de-sac, it’s a safe place for kids to play, away from Townsend Lane, and always under adult supervision.”

“If this business opens and sells alcohol, there will be an increase in the amount of automobiles pulling into our road to park, making it extremely dangerous for people, particularly young children.”

The police, fire department, or any of the other authorities that are obliged to be consulted on licensing applications have made no complaints.

The licensing and gambling sub-committee will decide on the issue on Thursday, July 15, where Mr Hussain will have the chance to respond to residents’ concerns.