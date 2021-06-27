Residents are shocked when a man was shot and killed by police.

Neighbors on a street where a man was fatally shot by police have expressed their shock at the “tragic” event.

At around 9.40 a.m. on Saturday, residents of Denmead in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, reported hearing a “big bang” and shouting after police broke through the door of a residence.

Inside the property, officers discovered the death of a guy in his 30s and a critically injured child, according to Thames Valley Police.

A male in his twenties was also discovered on the property, and authorities used a Taser on him before firing bullets. At the scene, the individual was pronounced deceased.

Tracey Sherman, 54, a resident, said she was “shocked” by what had occurred in the “peaceful region.”

“This is a calm place, and nothing happens here very often,” she explained.

“We usually keep to ourselves, but this is so, so awful, and I know everyone will be stunned that something so tragic has happened right on our doorstep…

“Right now, we’re all waiting to see how the baby is doing. Many of us want to start putting flowers at the area to show our respect.”

Another neighbor claimed that his wife was bringing out the trash when she saw police smashing down the door of the house.

Later, she observed an officer carry out one youngster who appeared to be in good condition, followed by others carrying out the injured child.

The male, who requested anonymity, added, “She heard a huge bang like a gunshot and a man screaming.”

Hannah King, 38, who lives across the street from the scene of the incident, said she was awoken early Saturday morning by a “loud boom, like a mini explosion.”

“I was awakened by it, but I went back to sleep. “I only realized something was wrong when the cops arrived,” she explained.

Nicole Quicusa, 30, who lives in a nearby flat, described the family who lived in the house as “really lovely”, with the couple being “really loving towards each other and their kids”.

"I believe they moved in about January," she said.