Residents are rescued from a burning home by firefighters.

In a spectacular rescue effort tonight, brave firemen rescued a person from their burning home.

After flames engulfed a residence on Loughrigg Avenue in St Helens, firefighters were dispatched.

Paramedics rescued one resident from the fire and sent him to the hospital.

At around 8 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to the terraced street after reports of a home fire.

Three crews were called to the scene, where they discovered a house engulfed in flames, the result of a fire that started in the property’s kitchen.

