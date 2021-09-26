Residents are being advised to keep their windows and doors shut as the fire continues to burn.

Residents are being advised to keep their windows and doors locked as smoke from a large fire continues to billow across the city.

At before 10.30 p.m. on Saturday, a fire broke out at the scrapyard on Bank Hall Street, off Derby Road in Kirkdale, prompting firefighters to rush to the site.

Crews worked all night as the response was ramped up, with 15 fire engines and three aerial appliances on the scene by 2 a.m.

According to Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, there are two primary fires, one affecting a 50 x 20 metre area and the other involving roughly 150 trash cars.

Large plumes of smoke are still pouring into the sky, and firefighters are advising homeowners to keep their windows and doors shut since the air quality is still ‘bad.’

The situation is still underway, according to the latest information from Merseyside Fire and Rescue at 4pm today.

According to them, a “tactical strategy” is in place, and firefighters are continuing to break up the material engaged in the fire in order to totally extinguish it.

According to Merseyside Fire and Rescue, the event is also “expected to continue for a substantial amount of time.”

“The incident is still underway, with the tactical plan continuing to be to break up the scrap involved in the fire so it can be totally extinguished,” according to the most recent statement.

“Due to the poor air quality, households should continue to follow the prior warning to keep doors and windows shut.

“It’s conceivable that the incident will drag on for a long period.

“As the situation evolves, we will provide more updates.”

Derby Road, Bankhall Lane, Bankhall Street, and Forge Street are still closed, and residents are advised to avoid the area.

The scale of the fire is depicted in photos shot by Andy Teebay of The Washington Newsday in the early hours of Sunday.

The fire service described it as a “difficult issue” in an update this morning, with talks taking place all night.

“Smoke plumes are still present in the neighborhood, and the air quality is terrible.

“Please stay away from the area. Residents in the area should.” “The summary comes to an end.”