Residents are at a loss for what to do as student parties, trash, and cars mar their neighborhoods.

A statement for the Wavertree neighborhood was posted on a local Facebook page last week.

According to the advertisement, they had just left the Asda on Smithdown Road after overhearing a group of youngsters talking.

“They detest us around here,” they said. “We had one trampy woman knock on our door last night because we were having a party, allegedly she had work today and we were disrupting her sleep,” the message said. “Do these grungy folks even work up here?”

Garbage piles outside’student residences’ indicate that the rot is still present.

Now, the post hasn’t been confirmed, and of course, people can embellish what they write in Facebook groups, but it was a message that would have resonated with a number of residents in the Wavertree area about how out-of-town students and the landlords who host them treat their neighborhood.

For some months, The Washington Newsday has been reporting on the situation in Picton and Greenbank, with the end of the summer university semester being described by many as the worst period for noise and antisocial behavior in living memory.

Unfortunately, the new semester appears to be off to a similar start, and residents in these locations are once again clamoring for stronger action from universities and other authorities, as they near their breaking point.

Noise and all-night parties have been a problem for a long time.

Last week, a Picton homeowner named Anna D reported being awakened up six nights in a row by loud, inebriated students beating on doors and ‘blasting music’ in the early hours.

She shared a video of a rowdy game of ‘Kerbie,’ in which players throw a ball across the street to each other, that was taking place at 2 a.m. in the middle of the street.

Another homeowner, who lives on Langdale Road in the Smithdown Road neighborhood known as The Dales, said the school year is off to a horrible start.

“It’s the same as before, large, noisy parties on Saturday,” he remarked.

“The summary comes to an end.”