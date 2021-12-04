Reservations are required to see the cliff with the history of fatal falls.

According to The Associated Press, a section of Utah’s Zion National Park will offer a reservation lottery system for those who want to climb a famed, particularly risky trail.

Because of the growing popularity of Angels Landing, which has made the already treacherous trail more more difficult and deadly, park authorities announced Friday that starting April 1, 2022, they will employ a lottery system to distribute permits to ascend the trail.

Officials said the strategy presented Friday is what they came up with after receiving over 1,000 comments from the public with recommendations for the idea, which they first unveiled in August.

From 2011 to 2019, the park’s popularity soared, with annual visitor numbers increasing from 2.8 million to 4.5 million.

Angels Landing, according to officials, was hiked by over 300,000 people in 2019 and is one of the most popular paths due of the cliffside views and photo opportunities.

Because of the cliffs over the edge of the trail, which are contained by chains and metal pegs in the rock, crowds are a major worry on the Angels Landing trail. Hikers have fallen and died in this region in the past.

Following a fatality in 2019, National Parks System spokeswoman Eleanor Siebers told CNN that nine hikers had died since 2004 after sliding off the trail.

According to a compilation of news clippings from hiking guide website DownTheTrail, 14 hikers have died on the Angels Landing section of the path since 1987, while the true number could be as high as 20.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh, the lottery will be more equitable to tourists and will lessen crowding on the path.

There will be two lotteries, one for the entire year and the other for one day before hikes. Each drawing costs $6 per person to enter, with winners paying a $3 charge per person. This will cover the costs of holding the lottery and hiring rangers to inspect trail permits.

The permission system will only apply to the trail’s narrowest stretch, known as the “chain section” because of the metal handholds carved into the rock.

