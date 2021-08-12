Researchers in the United Kingdom have discovered a treatment for a rare blood clot linked to the Covid vaccination.

The markers connected to rare blood clots linked to the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination have been uncovered by UK scientists, which could help treat the condition more effectively and boost survival prospects.

A group of experts lead by Dr Sue Pavord of the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has developed guidelines for physicians to diagnose vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (Vitt).

Thrombocytopenia is a condition in which the patient’s platelet count is low. Platelets assist the blood clot.

Blood clots clog veins or arteries, causing thrombosis, which can lead to life-threatening diseases including a stroke or heart attack.

Overall mortality rate of people presenting to hospitals with confirmed or suspected Vitt was 23 percent, according to the scientists’ findings, which were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

They found that patients with an extremely low platelet count – 73 percent of those with platelet counts below 30,000 per cubic millimetre – and bleeding in the brain due to blood clots, known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, had a higher risk of death (CVST).

However, specialists say that treatments like plasma exchange, which involves removing the straw-colored liquid known as plasma from the blood and replacing it with new plasma fluid, can significantly improve the chances of life for people with advanced disease.

“Our study demonstrates that Vitt can be disastrous for those who get it: it often affects young, otherwise healthy vaccine recipients and has a high mortality rate,” said Dr Pavord, a consultant haematologist at OUH.

“It’s especially risky when the patient has a low platelet count and brain bleeding.”

“Vitt is a relatively new syndrome, and we are still figuring out what the best treatment is,” she said, “but identifying prognostic markers has helped us figure out what the best strategy to manage the condition is.”

The MHRA has received reports of 411 incidences of severe blood clots with low platelet counts in the UK following the AstraZeneca vaccine up until July 28, 2021.

In 146 cases, CVST was reported.

According to the MHRA, the overall case fatality rate was 18%, with 73 deaths, six of which occurred after the second dose.

The projected number of first doses at the time.