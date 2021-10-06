Researchers claim that a drug combination tested in hamsters ‘effectively suppresses’ COVID infection.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is causing researchers in Norway to believe that a new medicine combination could be effective in combating it.

Researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NUST) Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine (IKOM) said in a September 30 news release that the combination has only been tested in hamsters and cell cultures, and that this “does not necessarily mean that the combination works in humans.” “It is, nonetheless, a favorable sign,” they wrote.

The combination of nafamostat and Pegasys, according to IKOM Professor Denis Kainov, “effectively inhibits the infection.” According to IKOM doctorate research fellow Aleksandr Ianevski, the combination is best effective in low doses, which offer benefits such as “fewer side events and improved patient outcomes.”

The researchers discovered that nafamostat is a medication that is now being studied in Japan for the treatment of COVID-19 infections. Pegasys is an antiviral drug that is commonly used to treat chronic cases of Hepatitis B and C. According to the researchers, nafamostat is the less expensive of the two drugs. Even so, they said that if the nafamostat-Pegasys combination were to be approved in the future for the treatment of COVID-19 and other coronavirus infections, it would be “effective, convenient to distribute, and easy to procure.”

“We anticipate that future development of these two prescription medications in combination could lead to realistic therapeutic alternatives against numerous viruses that rely on [the human enzyme]TMPRSS2, such as influenza viruses and other coronaviruses,” the researchers stated in their article. In the news release, an IKOM professor identified TMPRSS2 as a component in human cells that “plays a vital role in viral replication.”

Last October, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States approved remdesivir, commonly known as Veklury, for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients aged 12 and up. It should only be used “in a hospital or a healthcare setting,” according to the organization. A small number of additional therapies have also been approved for emergency usage. This is a condensed version of the information.