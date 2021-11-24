Researchers are looking for volunteers to participate in a study using ivermectin as a potential COVID treatment.

Researchers at Vanderbilt and Duke Universities are still looking for volunteers for a trial assessing Ivermectin and two additional medications as potential COVID-19 therapies.

Despite the fact that existing evidence does not support the claim, ivermectin, a long-approved anti-parasite drug for humans and animals, has been heavily promoted by some as an effective coronavirus treatment. The ongoing ACTIV-6 study, the sixth phase in the National Institutes of Health-funded program Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines, is being conducted by Vanderbilt and Duke researchers in an effort to obtain more high-quality data on the drug’s potential for COVID-19 (ACTIV).

In August, Ivermectin was introduced as a repurposed candidate medicine to the research, which began in April. Researchers are still looking for up to 15,000 people with mild to moderate COVID-19 to participate in ACTIV-6, with recruitment messages being shared on social media on a regular basis. Anyone in the United States over the age of 30 who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days and has had at least two symptoms of the illness is eligible to participate in the trial.

Fluticasone—more generally known as the brand-name nasal spray Flonase—and fluvoxamine, an antidepressant sold under the trade name Luvox—are also being tested as part of the trial. Over the course of 90 days, participants are mailed one of the three medicines and asked to complete a series of questions. There are no clinical visits required, despite the fact that study workers speak with participants over the phone at various points. Volunteers can fill out a screening form on the ACTIV-6 website or contact 833-385-1880 if they are interested.

From anywhere in the United States, people with mild-to-moderate #COVID19 can participate in the @NIH @ncats nih gov #ACTIV6study. Visit https://t.co/AthmFEk229 for more information. #feelbetterfaster @PCORnetwork https://t.co/RR6BwhU9Mj — November 23, 2021, ACTIV-6 Research Study (@ACTIV6study) Despite the widespread usage of fluvoxamine and fluticasone, Ivermectin has been infrequently utilized by people in the United States due to a general absence of relevant parasite diseases. Despite doctors’ warnings against using it as a COVID-19 treatment outside of study, the medicine has recently been used off-label in the United States.

Ivermectin is not licensed for use in the United States, according to the Food and Drug Administration. This is a condensed version of the information.