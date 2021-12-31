Rescuers Risk Their Lives To Save A Horse Trapped In Ice.

Rescuers in Massachusetts bravely trudged through the frigid water to free a stranded horse.

The Warwick MA Fire Department received a call on Wednesday about a horse that needed help. The animal was discovered trapped in the water, encased in a thin sheet of ice, off White Road.

Rescuers clothed in cold water suits and equipped with ropes began the rescue attempt as soon as they arrived on the scene, according to the Tri-City Herald.

“The Chief arrived first and requested mutual aid from the Orange Fire Department, as well as horse rescue equipment from the Royalston Fire Department. Squad One arrived on the scene with water rescue equipment.” The fire department mentioned this in a Facebook post.

“Warwick members entered the water to assist the horse out of the water by breaking the ice for the horse,” according to the statement.

The horse was successfully retrieved and reunited with his owner, according to WCVB Channel 5.

“Thank you to our mutual aid departments that responded to assist us today,” the fire department continued.

Many viewers of the Facebook page congratulated the rescuers on saving the horse.

One netizen cried, “Wonderful job rescuing the horse and keeping each other safe!”

“You performed a fantastic job. “It’s a good thing you were there for that horse,” another individual commented. “Thank you for saving!” “That must have been one freezing horse!!” one user wrote. In a similar incident, rescuers in New York rescued a doe entangled between the railings of a school on Tuesday morning. Rescuers discovered the terrified cat upside down and wedged between two chain-link fences outside Rocky Point High School in Long Island. Rescuers chopped away at the barrier until the doe was able to escape without injuring herself. Fortunately, the animal sustained no serious injuries and was able to flee back into the wild shortly after being set free.