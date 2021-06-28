Rescuers in Florida are optimistic that more people may be discovered among the rubble.

Rescue crews have highlighted that they could yet discover survivors in the rubble of a fallen Florida condo building after excavating for a fifth day.

On Sunday, the death toll rose by four people, bringing the total number of verified deaths to nine. However, more than 150 people remain unaccounted for in Surfside.

Families of the missing boarded buses to a neighboring location where they could observe teams of firefighters, sniffer dogs, and search experts using radar and sonar systems at work.

At an evening press conference, US Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz stated she had visited with some of the rescue workers and was able to “hear the hope that they have.”

“Obviously, we’re dealing with some realism,” she explained. But… as long as the experts we trust tell me there is hope for finding persons who might have survived, we must hold on to that hope.”

According to Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai, who is leading a humanitarian delegation from Israel that includes numerous search-and-rescue experts, survivors have been found after 100 hours or more.

“I would urge don’t lose hope,” he said.

Some relatives anticipated that by going to the location near the 12-story structure, they would be able to shout messages to loved ones who might be buried deep within the pile.

As they boarded the bus to return to a nearby hotel, several of them paused to embrace as they exited. Others walked slowly back to the hotel entrance, arms around each other.

“All we have to do now is wait for responses. Dianne Ohayon, whose parents, Myriam and Arnie Notkin, were in the building, remarked, “That’s what we want.”

“It’s been difficult to get through these lengthy days, and we still haven’t received any answers.”

For the families affected by this catastrophe, this is an unbearably painful time. My heart breaks for everyone who is going through this terrible time.

Leon Oliwkowicz, one of the four victims who had been found, was identified by authorities on Sunday. (This is a brief piece.)