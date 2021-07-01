Rescue efforts at a Miami apartment complex have been delayed due to concerns about the building’s stability.

At a press conference, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that search personnel that had been on top of the pile of wreckage for the past week had stopped working soon after 2 a.m. local time.

The shutdown occurred on the same day that crews and relatives of those still missing were set to meet with President Joe Biden in a visit that many anticipated would bring some relief to the devastated community.

First responders and search and rescue teams would be thanked by Mr. Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They also intended to meet with the victims’ relatives, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

The president’s visit comes a week after the collapse of Champlain Towers South, a 12-story oceanfront skyscraper in Surfside.

On Wednesday, searchers searching the wreckage discovered the bodies of six persons, increasing the total number of confirmed deceased to 18. There are 145 residents who have not been found.

Mr. Biden’s visit, according to Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez, will be a morale booster for the entire neighborhood.

“We’ve faced a number of obstacles, including bad weather, sadness, and suffering. And I believe that the president’s visit will bring some togetherness to our town, as well as support for our governor, mayor, and all of us,” he stated.

Raide Jadallah, assistant chief of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said officials are concerned about the stability of part of the building during a meeting with families on Wednesday.

Mr Jadallah explained, “What we know is that the columns on the east side of the building are kind of, of concern, not compromised, but simply right now of concern.” “Worst-case scenario: if these columns are actually terrible, we’re scared they’ll collapse right back into the parking garage,” says the narrator.

Families asked if tension rods might be added, but he said structural engineers told that was not possible.

Ms. Psaki added that the president and first lady want to ensure that state and local governments work together.