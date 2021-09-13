Republicans will fight the spending bill “tooth and nail,” according to McConnell.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell promised that Republicans in Congress would oppose the Democrats’ current budget bill “tooth and nail.”

On Monday, McConnell told the Senate that the $3.5 trillion economic policy measure is “the absolute last thing American workers need.” It’s the absolute last thing a family in the United States can afford. Republicans will oppose these dreadful, painful policies to the death.”

On Monday, House Democrats unveiled their first tax proposal, which would raise taxes on affluent firms and people.

However, continued divisions between the party’s more moderate and liberal members are expected to stymie the bill’s progress, particularly in meeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s deadline of the end of the month.

President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan was slammed by McConnell, who claimed Democrats “pretended it was a COVID relief measure.”

On the first day back from summer recess, the Kentucky Republican remarked, “What it was was a prescription for runaway inflation, a silent tax hike on American households.” “[Democrats] are eager to ram through yet another multitrillion-dollar tax-and-spend binge in order to push our country to the left.”

House Democrats’ proposal would boost the corporation tax rate to 26.5 percent for the wealthiest companies and slap an extra surtax on individuals earning more than $5 million.

Biden previously advocated for a corporate tax rate of 28%.

“Details about the big tax rises the Democrats are cooking up are already emerging,” McConnell said. “More higher taxes on employers and job creators, as well as targeted tax hikes that attack small companies and family farms, will entice more people to pay the death tax.

“This wish list of tax increases would amount to one of the largest tax increases in American history.”

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a Democrat, repeated his opposition to a bill with a $3.5 trillion price tag.

On CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Manchin stated, “Chuck understands that” and “we’ve talked about this.” “We’ve tried to help Americans in every way we can, and a lot of the assistance we’ve provided is still available, and it’ll last until next year, 2022, so what’s the rush?”

Manchin has sought for a 25 percent business tax cut.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an independent, has played a key role in the campaign.