Republicans who oppose Trump are urging GOP voters to vote for Democrats in 2022.

The anti-Trump Republican wing that arose during the presidential election is still working against the party’s goals, urging conservative Republicans to vote for Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections to prevent Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy from regaining control of the House.

Miles Taylor, a former top official at the Department of Homeland Security under Trump, and Christine Todd Whitman, the former governor of New Jersey, urged Republican voters to support Democratic candidates as a last-ditch effort to distance the party from the former president and avoid having to form a new center-right party, in a New York Times op-ed published Monday.

“The GOP civil war is being lost by rational Republicans,” Taylor and Whitman wrote. “And the only way to combat pro-Trump fanatics in the near term is for all of us to work together on crucial races and overall political goals with our traditional political adversaries: the Democratic Party.” “It’s an approach that has shown to be effective,” they continued. “Mr. Trump lost re-election in large part due to Republican defections across the country, with 7% of Trump supporters switching to Joe Biden in 2016, a percentage significant enough to have made a difference in crucial swing states.” Rather than voting for Trump’s supporters, the two Republicans urged GOP voters to elect “a strong contingent of moderate Democrats,” including Representatives Abigail Spanbergers and Elissa Slotkin and Senator Mark Kelly, as well as “a small nucleus of courageous Republicans,” including Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Peter Meijer, and others. Cheney, Kinzinger, and Meijer were among the ten Republicans who voted in favor of Trump’s second impeachment earlier this year, breaking with their party.

Taylor and Whitman singled out McCarthy in the op-ed, writing that “as long as he embraces Mr. Trump’s lies, he cannot be trusted to lead the chamber.” They also questioned Senator Mitch McConnell, writing that while they both supported and respected him, “it is far from clear that he can keep Mr. Trump’s allies at bay.”

Taylor and Whitman were among a number of prominent Republicans who united against Trump in the 2020 presidential race, endorsing Joe Biden for President.

