Republicans who believe Trump should not be the GOP nominee have nearly tripled since 2019.

According to the findings of a new poll, nearly half of all Republican voters believe that a presidential nominee other than former President Donald Trump would be a better candidate in 2024.

According to a CNN/SSRS poll issued on Sunday, while 51% of Republican voters and Republican-leaning independents believe the party will do better with Trump as the nominee, 49% prefer a different Republican.

Since March 2019, when only 17% of GOP supporters said a candidate other than Trump had a greater chance of winning, support for a different Republican contender has nearly tripled.

The question elicited varying responses depending on ideology, with 59 percent of moderates believing that a different candidate had a greater chance, compared to 42 percent of self-identified conservatives.

Republicans without a college diploma were considerably more likely to support Trump, with 58 percent believing the party would have a better chance with the former president as the nominee in 2024, compared to 65 percent of college graduates who supported a different candidate.

The gap between Republicans who were vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who were not was even wider. Trump was liked by two-thirds of the unvaccinated, 66 percent, compared to only 39 percent of those who had had a vaccine.

Despite this, the poll revealed that a large majority of Republicans favor Trump as the party’s leader in 2021, with 63 percent saying he should lead and 37 percent saying he shouldn’t.

Furthermore, 61 percent of Republicans felt that supporting Trump was an important element of their party’s identity.

Supporting President Joe Biden is an important aspect of being a Democrat, according to 77 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents polled.

Between August 3 and September 7, the poll was conducted online and over the phone with 2,119 adults in the United States. It has a plus or minus 2.8-3 percent margin of error.

Despite the fact that Republicans are divided on whether Trump is the most probable Republican candidate to win in 2024, polls suggests he has a good chance of winning the nomination. In a hypothetical rematch, some surveys have suggested that Trump has a good chance of winning. This is a condensed version of the information.