Republicans who backed infrastructure have been attacked for conflating it with a bill to increase social spending.

House Republicans who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure package that passed on Friday are being chastised not just by their Republican colleagues for backing with Democrats, but also by critics who are confusing it with the social spending measure.

Don Bacon of Nebraska, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Andrew Garbarino of New York, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, John Katko of New York, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, David McKinley of West Virginia, Tom Reed of New York, Chris Smith of New Jersey, Fred Upton of Michigan, Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, and Don Young of Alabama were among the 13 Republican lawmakers who supported the infrastructure bill, which passed by a vote of 2

Some hard-right Republican colleagues allied to former President Donald Trump have even stated that the 13 members should be kicked out of the party for supporting Vice President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Rep. Anthony Sabatini of Florida tweeted, “Every Republican who voted for the infrastructure bill must be removed from the party.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado tweeted: “This wasteful $1.2 trillion ‘infrastructure’ measure was just passed by RINOS [Republicans in Name Only]. Pelosi lacked the votes in her own party to enact this nonsense. It’s time to call out these phony Republicans by name and hold them accountable.” Meanwhile, others who are equating the infrastructure bill with the social expenditure Build Back Better Act, which Bacon disputed, are criticizing the 13 Republicans.

“Too many are believing and promoting lies and mixing the 2 bills,” he tweeted on Sunday, referring to some of the provisions of the reconciliation package, which include climate initiatives and education and healthcare improvements.

"Too many are believing and promoting lies and mixing the 2 bills," he tweeted on Sunday, referring to some of the provisions of the reconciliation package, which include climate initiatives and education and healthcare improvements.

This is the "stuff" in Bernie Sanders' Reconciliation Bill, which we will vote on next week. Too many people are spreading false information and confusing the two legislation.

"Infrastructure is the focus of the entire measure. Don't be fooled by misinformation," he stated in another tweet. "Next week, we'll vote on a second piece of legislation. Many people believe that the provisions of the second measure were also included in this bill. It's a ruse designed to divide and boost their ratings." Previously, the Progressive Democrats attempted to link the votes.