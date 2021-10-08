Republicans in Texas are ecstatic as Tesla abandons its California headquarters.

Texas Republicans have greeted Elon Musk’s announcement that his Tesla headquarters will be relocated from California to the Lone Star State.

During the annual meeting of shareholders in Austin on Thursday, Musk made the announcement regarding the relocation, which had been rumored for months.

“But, just to be clear, we will continue to expand our operations in California. This isn’t about Tesla abandoning California “Musk stated the following. “We plan to boost our output from Fremont [California] and Giga, Nevada, by 50%.” Last year, Musk relocated to Austin from Los Angeles.

Following Tesla’s announcement, Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted a message of support for the company, which included the words “Texas” and “Tesla,” as well as a handshake emoji.

“Tesla’s new headquarters will be located in Austin, according to Elon Musk. The Lone Star State is known for its creativity and potential. Greetings, “Abbott sent out a tweet.

“Welcome to Texas,” Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Michael McCaul tweeted, sharing news headlines about Musk’s decision.

Abbott’s remark comes after he said in an interview with CNBC that Musk “had to get out of California” because it was too liberal, despite the fact that Musk “consistently tells me that he enjoys the social values in the state of Texas.”

Abbott made the allegation as Texas proposed a contentious abortion bill that outlaws the procedure after six weeks in almost all cases.

Keeping Politics at a Distance

Musk tweeted to CNBC reporter Michael Sheetz in response to a snippet from the interview: “In general, I believe that government should only impose its will on the people on rare occasions, and that when it does, it should strive to enhance their overall happiness.

“Having said that, I’d rather stay out of politics.”

During the COVID pandemic in April 2020, Musk slammed California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home orders, calling them “fascist.”

"To say people can't leave their house and will be jailed if they do is fascist," Musk stated on Tesla's first-quarter earnings call in 2020. "This is not a democratic process. This is not the definition of liberty. Return people's goddamned freedom." In a separate message, Democratic Austin Mayor Steve Adler said, "We welcome Tesla home!" " It's a technology firm.